Rescue effort restarts for final 8 boys and coach still trapped in cave in Thailand

Jul 9, 2018, 4:48 AM ET
PHOTO: An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 8, 2018 in Thailand.PlayLillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH 4 boys pulled safely from the cave recovering at a hospital

Divers have restarted the rescue effort to bring the final eight boys and their soccer coach from a cave in Thailand one day after the first four were safely evacuated.

Rescuers had planned to take a 10- to 20-hour pause in the rescue efforts to replenish the cave with oxygen and give the team of 18 divers leading the boys on the difficult journey a chance to rest. However, they ended up starting the rescue effort a few hours earlier than planned.

The second phase began at 11 a.m. local time, which is midnight Eastern time.

PHOTO: Thai soldiers try to connect water pipes that will help bypass water from entering a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, July 7, 2018. Sakchai Lalit/AP
Thai soldiers try to connect water pipes that will help bypass water from entering a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, July 7, 2018.

The boys have been trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave since June 23 when they and their coach entered and were then cut off by flash flooding.

Officials called the four boys who have already been rescued, "hungry, but happy."

The recovery mission was begun in earnest on Sunday due to favorable weather conditions. Approaching monsoons threatened to overwhelm the rescuers' pumps and flood the cave again. Officials said Monday that despite rain Monday morning, the weather was holding out so far.

The international effort to save the group has paired divers in "buddy teams" with the remaining eight boys and their coach. Officials had said before restarting the efforts that they hoped to have all nine people remaining in the cave rescued by the end of Monday local time.

"Today was very successful, more than expected," provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Sunday.

The first boy emerged from the cave at 5:40 p.m. local time, followed 10 to 20 minutes later the second boy, Osatanakorn said. About two hours later, the third and fourth boys were pulled from the cave 10 minutes apart, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

