UN Security Council adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution

The U.N. Security Council voted Monday to adopt a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza for the remaining days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the unconditional release of hostages being held by Hamas terrorists.

The Security Council said the resolution could lead to a lasting sustainable cease-fire in the nearly five-month conflict.

The Security Council voted 14-0 with the United States abstaining.

Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide, began on March 10 and runs through April 9.

The vote came as the U.S. withdrew from its consistent position in the Security Council where only a few days ago it linked a cease-fire with the release of the abductees.

On Friday, China and Russia vetoed the previous cease-fire resolution partly because they supported a cease-fire without the release of the abductees.

Russia and China supported the current decision, along with Algeria and other countries.

The United States did not exercise its option to veto Monday's vote.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear Sunday night that if the United States withdrew from its principled position, he would not send a high-level Israeli delegation to Washington. The delegation was poised to travel to Washington to discuss Israel's planned military operation in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The U.S. decision to abstain from voting and not to veto Monday's resolution is a "clear retreat" from the consistent position it has held in the Security Council since the beginning of the war, Natanyahu said.

This withdrawal hurts both the war effort and the effort to release the abductees because it gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to accept a cease-fire without the release of our abductees.