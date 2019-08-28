Authorities in Ontario, Canada, continue to investigate a boat collision involving "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary that left two people dead, including a Florida man.

The fatal crash between two boats on Lake Joseph near Emerald Island occurred Saturday around 11:30 p.m., authorities in Seguin Township, Ontario, said in a statement Wednesday.

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was still investigating the crash but police told ABC News on Wednesday that the one of the boats was larger than the other, with a capacity of up to 13 occupants, and the second boat was more like a "ski boat-type vessel."

Two people were killed in the crash: Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Susanne Brito, 48, of Uxbridge, Ontario. Police said Poltash died at the scene of the crash and Brito died Tuesday after being taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

"I hope that it was a pure accident and nothing more. That’s just hope. The police will determine that," Poltash's brother Lawrence Poltash told ABC News Wednesday. "We can’t comment further because we don’t know anything."

On Tuesday, O'Leary released a statement via his agent Jay Sures at United Talent Agency: "Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident. I am fully cooperating with authorities. Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected."

Police, when asked if one of the boats had left the scene and whether or not Kevin's wife, Linda O'Leary, was driving at the time of the accident, told ABC News they "will not comment on specifics relating to vessel ownership and occupants' positioning/role on the involved vessels so as not to jeopardize the investigation or any ensuing court processes."

When pressed for more details about the boats involved, police said: "This is an ongoing investigation and the OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) will be examining all available evidence and interviewing witnesses. After the investigation is complete, if warranted, charges will be laid and the public will be notified via an OPP media release."

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Canadian authorities.