Suicide bomber detonates inside mosque in Pakistan, killing and wounding dozens

At least 17 people were killed and more than 60 others were wounded.

ISLAMABAD and LONDON -- A suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a mosque in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing and wounding dozens of worshippers, officials said.

The blast occurred at a mosque near police offices in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, not far from the country's border with Afghanistan. More than 150 people were reportedly were praying when the suicide bomber struck. An eyewitness told ABC News that the roof collapsed from the impact.

Security and government officials confirmed the explosion was from a suicide bomber, though no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least 17 people were killed and more than 60 others were wounded, a local hospital spokesperson told ABC News. Those numbers were expected to rise.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.