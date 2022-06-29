Humanitarian crisis from Pakistan flooding of 'biblical dimensions'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to Paloma Escudero, head of UNICEF's COP27 delegation, about the humanitarian crisis from flooding in Pakistan as world leaders meet to address climate change.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live