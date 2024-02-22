Friday will mark two years since the invasion in Ukraine started.

US will impose over 500 sanctions on Russia, other parties

The U.S. on Friday will impose over 500 sanctions on Russia, its enablers, and its war machine as the administration marks two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to a Treasury spokesperson.

This will be the largest single tranche since the start of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion and sanctions will be rolled out from both Treasury and State.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.