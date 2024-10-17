US military strikes Houthi targets in Yemen

The U.S. military has struck Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, U.S. officials told ABC News.

"U.S. Central Command forces conducted multiple airstrikes on numerous Iran-backed Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," a U.S. defense official said.

The defense official said the weapons were used to "target military and civilian vessels navigating international waters throughout the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden."

