US military strikes Houthi targets in Yemen
The military struck weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled Yemen.
The U.S. military has struck Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, U.S. officials told ABC News.
"U.S. Central Command forces conducted multiple airstrikes on numerous Iran-backed Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," a U.S. defense official said.
The defense official said the weapons were used to "target military and civilian vessels navigating international waters throughout the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden."
