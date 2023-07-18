US national in North Korean custody after crossing DMZ line, UN says

The U.S. national had been on an orientation tour near the DMZ, the U.N. said.

An American who crossed into North Korea "without authorization" was likely in custody in the secretive country, United Nations officials said Tuesday.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," the United Nations Command said on Twitter. "We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident."

The Joint Security Area, or JSA, sits in the Demilitarized Zone along the border between North and South Korea.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this story.