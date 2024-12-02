Two Navy destroyers were escorting commercial ships off the coast of Yemen.

US Navy shoots down Houthi missiles targeting US-flagged commercial ships in Gulf of Aden

Two U.S. Navy destroyers shot down incoming Houthi missiles and drones that were targeting three U.S.-flagged commercial ships that the destroyers were escorting in the Gulf of Aden, the U.S. military said.

There was no damage to the ships involved, the U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement. There were no injuries, the statement said.

The destroyers, the USS Stockade and the USS O'Kane, shot down "a range" of Houthi-launched weapons while traveling through the gulf on Saturday and Sunday, CENTCOM said.

"These actions reflect the ongoing commitment of CENTCOM forces to protect U.S. personnel, regional partners, and international shipping, against attacks by Iran-backed Houthis," the command said in a statement.

The Houthis began their campaign against shipping in response to Israel's war in Gaza, launched after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel. Houthi leaders have vowed to continue attacks until Israel ends its campaign in Gaza and withdraws from the territory.

The U.S. -- along with the U.K. -- first launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in January 2024, following several months of drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea. Those strikes continued in November, officials said.

The Houthis launched over the weekend three anti-ship ballistic missiles, three attack drones and an anti-ship cruise missile, all of which were defeated, the Navy said.

CENTCOM in a press release, which was dated Dec. 1, did not identify the civilian vessels that had been targeted.

ABC News' David Brennan and Matt Seyler contributed to this report.