The American strikes are the second reported by CENTCOM this week.

US strikes Iran-linked group in Syria after rocket attack on American base

LONDON -- U.S. Central Command announced new strikes on Iran-linked militants in Syria on Tuesday in response to recent attacks on American personnel in the country.

The strikes targeted "an Iranian-backed militia group's weapons storage and logistics headquarters facility," CENTCOM said in a statement, "in response to a rocket attack on U.S. personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi."

The rocket attack on the Shaddadi base caused no damage or casualties, CENTCOM said.

"These strikes will degrade the Iranian backed groups' ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and coalition forces who are in the region," the CENTCOM statement continued.

This file photo shows U.S. forces at a damaged oil extraction facility on the outskirts of Rumaylan, in Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province, on Oct. 28, 2024. Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images

CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said American forces "have made it clear that attacks on U.S. personnel, partner forces and facilities will not be tolerated and that we retain the right to defend ourselves."

CENTCOM, he added, "will aggressively pursue any threat to U.S. forces, allies, partners, and security in the region."

The U.S. has around 900 military personnel in Syria as part of a coalition effort against Islamic State militants in the region.

American positions in Syria and Iraq are regularly attacked by local Iranian-backed militant groups. Such strikes have become more common since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack and Israel's subsequent multi-front war against Tehran-linked groups across the Middle East.

Tuesday's retaliatory strikes came one day after CENTCOM announced attacks on nine targets in two locations "associated with Iranian groups in Syria" in response to attacks on U.S. personnel.