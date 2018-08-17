Worst flooding in a century kills more than 300 in India: Reports

Aug 17, 2018, 5:57 PM ET
PHOTO: Members of the Kerala Adventure Sports Club carry flood relief materials, August 17, 2018, in Kozhikode, India.PlayManjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images
The death toll in India is continuing to climb into the hundreds as historic flooding caused by monsoons ravages the country's southwest.

As of Friday, 324 people in Kerala state have died as a result of the flooding, according to The Associated press. The flooding is the worst in the state in a century, the office of Kerala state official Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.

PHOTO: People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in Kerala, India, Aug. 17, 2018.AP
People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in Kerala, India, Aug. 17, 2018.

More than a week of heavy rains caused flooding, landslides and the collapse of homes and bridges in 12 of Kerala state's 14 districts, AP reported.

Thousands of people waited on rooftops to be rescued by first responders in dozens of helicopters and more than 400 boats, according to AP. More than 220,000 residents have evacuated to about 1,500 shelters run by the state.

PHOTO: People wait for aid on the roof of their house at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, Aug. 17, 2018.Sivaram V/Reuters
People wait for aid on the roof of their house at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, Aug. 17, 2018.

PHOTO: People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area in Alappuzha, Kerala state, India, Aug. 17, 2018.Tibin Augustine/AP
People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area in Alappuzha, Kerala state, India, Aug. 17, 2018.

Aerial footage taken by drone shows water up to the roofs of some buildings. Thousands of homes and more than 80,000 acres of land have been damaged by the flooding.

Vijayan has requested more resources and helicopters for rescues from India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wrote on Twitter.

The Cochin International Airport in Kochi, a major hub, has suspended flight operations until Saturday after the runway flooded.

PHOTO: Vehicles drive on a bridge over the overflowing Chaliyar river in Kozhikode, India, Aug. 17, 2018.Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images
Vehicles drive on a bridge over the overflowing Chaliyar river in Kozhikode, India, Aug. 17, 2018.

PHOTO: Members of the Kerala Adventure Sports Club carry flood relief materials, August 17, 2018, in Kozhikode, India.Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the Kerala Adventure Sports Club carry flood relief materials, August 17, 2018, in Kozhikode, India.

Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year during India's rainy season, which runs from June to September, according to AP. More than 1,000 people in seven of India's states have died since the season began.

