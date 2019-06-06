"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman and her husband, Jeffrey Livingston, welcomed a healthy set of twins on Wednesday, June 5.

Huntsman, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on May 1, gave birth to a boy and girl in New York City.

First to come into the world was daughter Ruby Kate at 9:45 pm weighing in at 5 lbs., 12 oz. Son William Jeffrey followed his sister 20 minutes later weighing 5 lbs., 4 oz..

The newest additions to the family of five -- six including a golden retriever named George -- are joined by their older sister, 1-year-old Isabel Grace.

Huntsman joined "The View" table less than a year ago. After the show's winter hiatus this season, the freshman co-host announced she was pregnant with two babies.

Along with the good news, she shared a story about her husband fainting upon hearing the news of having twins.

"I was sitting there with my feet in the stirrups with the robe on and he passes out," she said.

Huntsman's pregnancy came at a special time in her family's life as her sisters Mary Anne and Liddy are also expecting mothers.

She captioned a picture with the three of them on Instagram, "A moment in time we'll never forget..three sisters pregnant together in NYC. If only they had special sister super powers to cure my acid reflux and insomnia."

After Huntsman left for bed rest in May, "The View" executive producers Candi Carter and Brian Teta had a maternity leave check-in with her on the show's "The ReView" podcast. "Going from doing the show every day to watching it from bed isn't as easy as it sounds," she said.

Nicolette Cain/ABC

"It's been good for me, but I'm also going a little bit insane," Huntsman told Carter and Teta.

Huntsman and the twins were doing well in their third trimester, and she shared she has a newfound respect for expecting moms carrying more than one baby.

"It's a whole new level of physical pain and everything else than I experienced with one baby," she said. "Physically, it's just a lot to carry around."

"The show was a lot and you want to put be your best out there, but I think it was better for everybody to just take a seat for a few weeks and just wait until they come," she said.

