Phillie Phanatic shocks groom as bride's stand-in

Here comes the bride, all dressed in ... green?

When one groom thought he was going to get a first glimpse at his blushing bride, he was shocked to see the fuzzy, green Phillie Phanatic standing in her place.

The groom removed his blindfold and immediately took a step back when he saw the mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies wearing a white veil.

"No way, dude! What's up?" the groom said, laughing as the mascot leaned in for a fake kiss.

He then turned and saw his fiance, wiped away some tears and gave her a hug and kiss.

Jena Paige, who did the flowers for the big day and posted the video on her Facebook page, told ABC News that the newlyweds are currently on their honeymoon in Paris.