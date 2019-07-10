'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin's 2019 summer reading list

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin's is going deep with her summer reads this year, and on Wednesday she shared her reading list in a series called, "The Ladies Get Lit!"

"The Wedding Gift" by Marlen Suyapa Bodden

Touching on misogyny, greed, scandal, violence and racism, "The Wedding Gift" focuses on 16-year-old Sarah -- a slave owner to her half-sister Clarissa in Alabama during 1852.

Sarah longs for the day when she can stop being a house slave as she plots her escape, while Clarissa is opposed to her father's wishes for her to marry young and become a mistress of her own plantation.

"The Mueller Report" by The Washington Post

Hostin said The Washington Post's analysis of "The Mueller Report" is a must-read because it's one of the most important investigations ever conducted in U.S. history. The Mueller inquiry focused on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

This edition includes the full report, with an accompanying analysis by The Washington Post reporters who covered the story from the start. It also breaks down all the key players -- from Department of Justice prosecutors to the Trump legal defense team.

