Detroit recruits employees for manufacturing jobs of the future

Jul 30, 2019, 8:15 PM ET
PHOTO: A Ford Motor Company workers works on a Ford F150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Dearborn Truck Plant, Sept. 27, 2018, in Dearborn, Michigan.PlayBill Pugliano/Getty Images
Countless people have lost jobs in the manufacturing industry in recent years, and Detroit has borne the brunt of it.

A General Motors factory right outside the city is closing for good the day after Tuesday's second 2020 Democratic debate in Detroit. But there's hope: Organizations are helping re-train employees and invest in new technology to revitalize the manufacturing field.

ABC News Live went to a job fair specifically-designed to recruit employees for manufacturing jobs of the future -- and resilient factory workers have successfully transitioned to those jobs.