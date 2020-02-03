2020 Oklahoma primary election results

An undated stock photo depicts people casting votes in an election.

An undated stock photo depicts people casting votes in an election. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Oklahoma will hold Democratic and Republican primaries on March 3, 2020, marking the state’s tenth time participating in a Super Tuesday primary. At stake are 64 delegates for the Democrats, and 58 delegates for the Republicans.

Polls open at 8 a.m. ET and close 8 p.m. ET.

State Significance

In 2016, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who defeated former Secretary Hillary Clinton, 51.9% to 41.5%, in a ten-point victory, during the 2016 Democratic primary. Texas Senator Ted Cruz (34.4%) earned the Republican victory in Oklahoma after he defeated then-candidate Donald Trump (28.3%), and Florida Senator Marco Rubio (26.0%).