2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris slams conversation about being Biden's running mate

May 15, 2019, 3:04 PM ET
PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at a campaign stop, May 15, 2019, in Nashua, N.H. PlaySpencer Platt/Getty Images
In a not-so-subtle jab at Democratic front runner Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday slammed recent talk that she would be a great running mate -- for the former vice president.

"Sure, if people want to speculate about running mates, I encourage that. Because I think Joe Biden would be a great running mate,' Harris, herself a 2020 candidate, said.

"As vice president, he's proven he knows how to do the job, and there are certainly a lot of other candidates that would make for me a very viable and interesting vice president," she told reporters after a campaign event in New Hampshire.

PHOTO: Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden visits a coffee shop, May 14, 2019, in Concord, N.H. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden visits a coffee shop, May 14, 2019, in Concord, N.H.
On Tuesday, Biden, responding to a similar reporter question about a running mate, said, in part, "I wouldn't hesitate to pick a woman if that person is the most qualified person available."

Other Democratic men running have said they, too, would consider picking a woman.

Later, a member of the Harris team told ABC News: “You don’t run for second place. We announced we are running for POTUS. This ... reflects that.”

