In a not-so-subtle jab at Democratic front runner Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday slammed recent talk that she would be a great running mate -- for the former vice president.

"Sure, if people want to speculate about running mates, I encourage that. Because I think Joe Biden would be a great running mate,' Harris, herself a 2020 candidate, said.

"As vice president, he's proven he knows how to do the job, and there are certainly a lot of other candidates that would make for me a very viable and interesting vice president," she told reporters after a campaign event in New Hampshire.

On Tuesday, Biden, responding to a similar reporter question about a running mate, said, in part, "I wouldn't hesitate to pick a woman if that person is the most qualified person available."

Other Democratic men running have said they, too, would consider picking a woman.

Later, a member of the Harris team told ABC News: “You don’t run for second place. We announced we are running for POTUS. This ... reflects that.”