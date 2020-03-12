2020 US Virgin Islands GOP caucus results Republican voters will caucus on March 12 for the territory's nine delegates.

The U.S. Virgin Islands will hold its Republican caucuses -- also called a territorial convention -- on Thursday, March 12, with nine delegates at stake.

The caucuses are closed, meaning only registered Republicans will be able to participate.

The Democrats in the territory will hold their caucuses in May.

Territory significance

Despite the small number of delegates in play, controversy broke out at the 2016 Republican caucuses when none of the six pledged delegates supported a primary candidate -- planning instead to wait until the Republican National Convention to commit.

This prompted the territory’s GOP chairman to disqualify the six delegates, citing a breach of party rules.

Four of the six new delegates pledged support for a primary candidate: two for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and one each for then-candidate President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.