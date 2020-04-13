2020 Wisconsin Primary Results

Wisconsin held primaries for Democrats and Republicans on April 7 amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent legal wrangling over in-person voting that saw a court weigh in to give voters additional time to request an absentee ballot. There are 84 delegates up for grabs for Democrats and 52 for Republicans.

State Significance

The state is a key 2020 battleground. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won handily in the state’s 2016 Democratic primary walking away with 56% of the vote versus former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 43%. In early April, a judge ruled that in-person voting would not be canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus, but voters in Wisconsin have an additional six days to get their absentee ballots to election officials. Results in this race will not be reported until April 13.