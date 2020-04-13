Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden

In a surprise appearance on a campaign livestream, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"Today, I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every Independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse -- to make certain that we defeat somebody who I believe -- and I'm speaking just for myself now -- is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country," Sanders said, joining Biden.

On the livestream -- which Biden has been making use of in place of in-person campaign events during the coronavirus pandemic -- Biden thanked Sanders and called his endorsement "a big deal." He also joked that the senator’s endorsement may have officially made him the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

"I think that your endorsement means a great deal. It means a great deal to me," Biden said. "I think people are going to be surprised that we are apart on some issues, but we're awfully close on a whole bunch of others."

Sanders suspended his own presidential campaign last week, a day after Wisconsin voted in a controversially held election, results of which have not yet been announced. He had been the last remaining Democrat campaigning for the nomination aside from Biden.

However, Sanders was faring poorly in election results, a reality he acknowledged when he suspended his campaign.

"We are now some 300 delegates behind, Vice President Biden, and the path toward victory is virtually impossible," he said last week. "So while we are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful."

