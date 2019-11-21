Elizabeth Warren gets most speaking time at Democratic debate for a 2nd time

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren led Wednesday night's Democratic debate in speaking time for the second debate in a row. Warren spoke for 13:54 minutes over the course of approximately 2 1/2 hours.

Former Vice President Joe Biden had the second-highest speaking time, clocking in at 12:57 minutes. As public impeachment hearings play out in Washington, Biden championed his candidacy on the debate stage in Atlanta as being the best matchup against President Donald Trump.

Following a recent surge in Iowa polls, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg ranked third in speaking time overall at 12:25 minutes.

Wednesday's debate was fifth of the 2019 Democratic primary season and the first to be moderated by an all-woman panel of moderators. As for the women on the stage – California Sen. Kamala Harris came in fifth in speaking time at 11:33 minutes; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar came in sixth at 10:40 minutes; and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii came in eighth with 9:20 minutes of speaking time.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang came in last with a speaking time of 6:59 minutes.

The full list of candidates' speaking times is as follows:

The speaking-time estimations are calculated by ABC News using multiple stopwatches.