The ex-governor, who is challenging Trump, argued he can't win if found guilty.

Chris Christie said on Sunday that the "most amazing part" of the first Republican primary debate was seeing the majority of candidates say they would support Donald Trump as the party's nominee even if he is criminally convicted -- as Christie called that a recipe for "four more years of Joe Biden."

Speaking on ABC's "This Week" with co-anchor Martha Raddatz, the former New Jersey governor, who is one of the most vocal anti-Trump conservatives in the primary, dismissed the possibility "that you can have a convicted felon as our nominee for president" and that he could potentially win.

Christie, a former ABC News contributor, said it was an "impossibility." Trump denies all wrongdoing.

"I think what it'll mean for folks across the country is for more years of Joe Biden and for Republican primary voters, they have to think about what that'll mean: potentially a packed Supreme Court, potentially the elimination of the filibuster and a lot more," Christie said.

Asked by Raddatz about voters who have expressed a lack of interest in Trump's looming criminal proceedings and instead pointed to the legal troubles of the president's son Hunter Biden, Christie said that Hunter Biden, who has been accused of tax crimes, is not running for office.

Both Hunter Biden and Trump have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

"Some of those voters who say that the Hunter Biden thing matters but Donald Trump's doesn't -- that's just wishful thinking," Christie said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.