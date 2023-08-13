The GOP hopeful said: "When are we going to stop pretending ... this is normal?"

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said Sunday that rival Donald Trump should not shrug off his mounting indictments, all of which he denies.

"Trump needs to be smart and careful about this, if that's at all possible," Christie told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Christie, a former governor of New Jersey, former ABC News contributor and former Trump ally-turned-critic, stressed that Trump being prosecuted in three different criminal cases, with a fourth potentially coming in Georgia, means both he and Republican voters will have to navigate uncharted waters.

"When you're out [on bail], you get subject to certain restrictions. And the reason you're subject to those restrictions is because a grand jury has found there's probable cause that you've committed criminal acts," Christie said.

He continued: "I think all of these things are things people are going to have to process for the very first time in a presidential race. And what I think Republican voter haves to ask themselves is two things: First is, is he really the guy under indictment in four different cases, given the conduct that he committed, someone who can beat Joe Biden or any other Democrat in November 2024? And when are we going to stop pretending that this is normal?"

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.