Above and beyond: These Americans went to extraordinary lengths to vote on Election Day

Nov 6, 2018, 6:44 PM ET
PHOTO: People stand in line to vote in Georgia in a photo shared to social media on Nov. 6, 2018, with the text, "Polling machines down in Gwinnett County and volunteers say theyve never experienced this before."Play@ria_2x/Twitter
WATCH Midterm elections live coverage from ABC News

Voters across the country are showing extraordinary determination to make their voices heard in a crucial midterm election cycle -- including a Georgia woman who waited in line for nearly 5 hours to vote on Tuesday.

Interested in Midterm Elections?

Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Midterm Elections
Add Interest

“I didn’t want anything to stop me from voting unless someone physically removed me," Ontaria Woods told ABC News.

Woods, 25, of Snellville, Georgia, said she planned to wake up at 7 a.m. to vote at Annistown Elementary School, go to the gym and then head to work.

She was supposed to be at her desk at 10 a.m., but she didn’t get there until around 1 p.m.

(MORE: 7 key races that tell the story of the 2018 midterms)

“The voter suppression issue has been real,” Woods said, mentioning gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who currently serves as Georgia’s secretary of state and is at the center of voter suppression allegations.

“I got there at 7 a.m., right when the polls opened… At 7:05, 7:06 I noticed they haven’t started the process,” Woods said. She wouldn’t be able to vote for another 4 hours and 45 minutes.

“At 7:45 a.m. one of the officials said they were having issues with the express poll machine,” she said.

(MORE: Election Day weather: Severe storms knock out power to some polling stations; others plagued by humidity)

Gwinnett County Director of Communications Joe Sorenson said Woods’ voting location, Annistown Elementary School, was not supplied with power cords for these machines -- so they eventually lost power and paper ballots were used instead until power cords were provided later.

It was 11 a.m. before Woods said people were finally able to vote. It was another 45 minutes before she cast her ballot.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Comments