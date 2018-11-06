Voters across the country are showing extraordinary determination to make their voices heard in a crucial midterm election cycle -- including a Georgia woman who waited in line for nearly 5 hours to vote on Tuesday.

“I didn’t want anything to stop me from voting unless someone physically removed me," Ontaria Woods told ABC News.

Woods, 25, of Snellville, Georgia, said she planned to wake up at 7 a.m. to vote at Annistown Elementary School, go to the gym and then head to work.

Polling machines down in Gwinnett County and volunteers say they’ve never experienced this before. Ballot card machines aren’t working. We’ve been offered paper ballots. Majority of the line has been here since 7am @CNN @MSNBC @cbs46 @11AliveNews @wsbtv @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/VpxhnwdbHM — Ontaria ?? (@ria_2x) November 6, 2018

She was supposed to be at her desk at 10 a.m., but she didn’t get there until around 1 p.m.

“The voter suppression issue has been real,” Woods said, mentioning gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who currently serves as Georgia’s secretary of state and is at the center of voter suppression allegations.

“I got there at 7 a.m., right when the polls opened… At 7:05, 7:06 I noticed they haven’t started the process,” Woods said. She wouldn’t be able to vote for another 4 hours and 45 minutes.

“At 7:45 a.m. one of the officials said they were having issues with the express poll machine,” she said.

Gwinnett County Director of Communications Joe Sorenson said Woods’ voting location, Annistown Elementary School, was not supplied with power cords for these machines -- so they eventually lost power and paper ballots were used instead until power cords were provided later.

UPDATE: after 4hrs and 45 mins, I finally voted!! pic.twitter.com/zjDVGAaU79 — Ontaria ?? (@ria_2x) November 6, 2018

It was 11 a.m. before Woods said people were finally able to vote. It was another 45 minutes before she cast her ballot.

