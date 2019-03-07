That’s Tim Apple to you, pal.

One day after President Donald Trump slipped up and called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” during a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House, the tech executive had a bit of fun at the president’s expense.

Cook changed his name to “Tim Apple” on Thursday, with the Apple an emoji of his company’s logo.

Tim Cook/Twitter

Trump has not responded -- via Twitter or otherwise -- to Cook's jab.

As far as interactions between the two go, this one was pretty tame.

Cook has previously criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, condemned the president’s so-called travel ban, and pressured Trump to preserve DACA.

As a candidate, Trump called for a boycott of Apple during a dispute over the company’s role in unlocking the iPhone of the suspected San Bernardino shooter.