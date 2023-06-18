Asa Hutchinson predicts Trump may try to pardon himself if reelected

"That is a question that the courts would have to resolve," Hutchinson said.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that he expects 2024 presidential opponent Donald Trump may try to pardon himself in the event he is convicted of criminal charges but also reelected.

"I could certainly see Donald Trump doing that. That's exactly what he would intend if he got elected president. And if it [his case] was not brought to trial before then, he's likely to issue that as well," Hutchinson said in an interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"From a legal standpoint, a constitutional standpoint, that is a question that the courts would have to resolve," Hutchinson told Karl. "I'm doubtful of it. I don't think that's what the Constitution intends in giving the president the pardon power. But most importantly, it would be inappropriate, unseemly."

The former president has been indicted in two cases and pleaded not guilty in each. He is charged in New York City related to hush money paid to an adult film actress before the 2016 election and he is separately charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly illegally withholding government secrets after leaving the White House.

Trump is the first president to ever be indicted. He has insisted he is being singled out because of his politics.

Hutchinson has criticized others in the Republican primary field for promising to pardon Trump before his trial, saying the conversation alone undermines the American justice system.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.