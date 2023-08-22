Bail bondsman is 1st to surrender in Georgia election interference case

Scott Hall is the first of 19 people to surrender at Fulton County Jail.

Scott Graham Hall, one of the 18 co-defendants alongside former President Donald Trump, was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday morning, according to the Fulton County Inmate Record Database.

Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, is among those accused of conspiring to commit election fraud in Coffee County.

He has not yet been released, according to the database.

Hall is facing seven counts in the indictment, including one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud; conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Trump and the other defendants have until Friday to voluntarily surrender to authorities.

On Monday night, former President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform that he intends to surrender in Georgia on Thursday.

The indictment alleges that Trump and the other defendants "refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump."

Trump himself is facing 13 counts in the indictment.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.