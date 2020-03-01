Bernie Sanders says he thinks he has an 'excellent chance' to win some of the larger states The Vermont senator finished second in South Carolina's primary on Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said on ABC's "This Week" that despite his not coming in first in South Carolina on Saturday, he believes that his campaign has an "excellent chance" to win some of the larger states.

Heading into the South Carolina primary, Sanders led the delegate count after winning the popular vote counts in Iowa and coming out on top of both the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucuses. However, Sanders landed in a distant second to former Vice President Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

At a rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Saturday night, Sanders congratulated Biden and told the crowd, "you cannot win them all."

He's already turned his attention to Super Tuesday. Even in the midst of campaigning during the Nevada and South Carolina contests, Sanders mixed in a large number of events in the states voting Tuesday, traveling to California, Colorado, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia. On Sunday, he returns to California for two events, before stopping in Utah and Minnesota on Monday. He'll hold a Super Tuesday watch party in his home state of Vermont.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during campaign rally on Boston Common, Feb. 29, 2020, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP

The campaign hopes that wins on Super Tuesday, particularly in delegate-rich California and Texas, will provide Sanders with an insurmountable lead, especially given his robust investment in advertisements and organization in the states relative to that of Biden.

While campaigning, the senator has targeted Biden over the former vice president's 1993 vote in favor of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the 2000 vote to approve Permanent Normal Trade Relations with China, and his 2003 vote in favor of the Iraq War. Sanders has argued that these positions could cost Biden votes in a general election with blue-collar workers and young voters.

