Biden, Buttigieg to push for airlines to compensate passengers for controllable delays, cancelations

The process is expected to include compensation, refunds and other amenities.

President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday plan to announce a new rulemaking process to look at requiring airlines to compensate passengers who experience inconvenience because of "controllable airline cancellations or significant delays."

The process is expected to include compensation, along with refunds and other amenities, in certain situations, according to the White House.

"When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill," Buttigieg said in a statement.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, May 5, 2023, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

He said the process would require airlines "for the first time in U.S. history" to compensate passengers and additional expenses, including meals and hotels.

They'd also be required to cover rebooking when they have "caused a cancellation or significant delay," he said.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, right, listen. Evan Vucci/AP

The president will also announce that the Department of Transportation will launch "an expanded Airline Customer Service Dashboard" at FlightRights.gov that will highlight "which airlines currently offer cash compensation, provide travel credits or vouchers, or award frequent flyer miles and cover the costs for other amenities," according to a White House official.

According to the official, the dashboard will show no airlines currently provide compensation in addition to refunds if passengers experience significant delays or cancelations due to something the airline can control, like mechanical issues.