Biden to ask Congress for $33 billion in new aid package to Ukraine

Biden is asking for $33 billion in supplemental aid over the next five months.

President Joe Biden will ask Congress on Thursday for $33 billion in supplemental aid for Ukraine over the next five months, administration officials previewed in a morning call ahead of the president's remarks.

Over $20 billion of the $33 billion will be for military and other security systems.

The administration is also asking for an additional $8.5 billion in economic assistance to help provide basic services to the Ukrainian people.

Part of the package also includes targeted funding to address economic disruptions in the U.S. as a result of the war in Ukraine, like helping increase U.S. production of wheat and soybeans, "and funding to allow the use of the Defense Production Act to expand domestic production of critical reserves -- of reserves of critical minerals and materials that have been disrupted by Putin's war and are necessary to make everything from defense systems to cars," a senior administration official said.

Biden is scheduled to speak from the White House Thursday at 10:45 a.m.

The White House is also requesting $3 billion in humanitarian assistance and food security funding.

Asked if Biden wants this package to move through Congress as a standalone bill or be paired with pending COVID-19 funding legislation, an administration official said, "It certainly makes sense for them to move together."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.