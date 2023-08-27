Cedric Richmond, the co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, insisted on Sunday that they are not looking to make former President Donald Trump's legal troubles central to Biden's campaign.

"The president has said from the beginning that he wanted an independent Justice Department ... so we're not going to comment," Richmond said in an interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "We're not going to focus on Donald Trump's legal problems."

Raddatz had asked about the Biden campaign sending out a fundraising email last week on the same day that Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia, where he is under indictment in relation to the push to overturn his 2020 election loss there. He denies wrongdoing.

"I wouldn't read much into that," Richmond said of the fundraising message.

Rather than Trump's charges, Richmond said Biden will instead focus on what he and his team view as his legislative accomplishments and attacking the Republican field on policy issues, including abortion, Social Security and Medicare.

"We will let the justice system take care of what the justice system should take care of," Richmond said.

