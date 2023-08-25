Biden reacts to Trump's mug shot, Republican primary debate

Biden laughed when asked by reporters if he'd seen the image.

President Joe Biden on Friday weighed in on former President Donald Trump's mug shot.

Biden, who is vacationing in Lake Tahoe, chuckled when asked by reporters whether he'd seen the image yet.

"I did see it on television," Biden responded.

When asked what he thought, Biden replied, "Handsome guy. Wonderful guy."

It was some of President Biden's first comments on Trump's legal troubles, as he and the White House have largely avoided commenting on Trump's indictments.

President Joe Biden talks with reporters after taking a Pilates and spin class at PeloDog, Aug. 25, 2023, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Evan Vucci/AP

Trump's mug shot was released after he was booked and processed at Fulton County jail on Thursday evening. The former president and 18 others were charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Trump is the first former U.S. president to have his mug shot taken. Trump's campaign is using the mug shot from his election interference indictment to fundraise, after the campaign quickly posted the image on his campaign website Thursday night with a call to donate.

Biden also commented on the GOP primary debate, which was held in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, saying he "didn't learn much."

"I don't remember them speaking to any of the issues," he said. "I mean there's a lot of talk, but what are they going to do to deal with economic growth? ... What are they going to do to deal with education?"

Eight candidates gathered in Milwaukee on Wednesday night for the debate, which was hosted by Fox News hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.

Trump did not attend the debate, opting instead for an interview with former Fox star Tucker Carlson. The discussion was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the debate kicked off.

"I'm saying, do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it's going to be and get harassed by people that shouldn't even be running for president?" Trump said in the sit-down with Carlson.

Biden said Friday he didn't have "interest or an inclination" to watch Trump's interview with Carlson.