Biden talks with DeSantis, warns oil companies as Hurricane Ian nears

With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida, President Joe Biden detailed his administration's efforts to prepare for the storm and warned residents to heed warnings from officials.

"It's life-threatening," Biden said of the Category 4 storm as he spoke at a White House conference on hunger and nutrition. "You should obey all warnings and directions from emergency officials. Don't take anything for granted. Use their judgment, not yours."

Hurricane Ian grew stronger overnight, nearing a Category 5, and is set to bring devastating floods, storm surges and winds to Florida.

Biden said he talked with GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis "for some time" on Tuesday evening, marking the first time the two leaders had spoken directly about the storm.

Biden said members of his team have been in constant contact with the governor "since the beginning." He also called three Florida mayors -- from Clearwater, Tampa and St. Petersburg -- on Tuesday about the impending storm.

"Message has been absolutely clear, is that we are on the alert, and in action," Biden said Wednesday. "We've approved every request Florida has made for temporary assistance, emergency assistance, and long-term assistance that I've received."

The storm poses a major test for both Biden and DeSantis, often foes on numerous issues, just six weeks before the midterm elections.

President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., Sept. 28, 2022. Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images

Past presidents have faced political consequences over natural disasters. George W. Bush was widely criticized for his response to Hurricane Katrina, especially after he praised FEMA for its management despite the agency being blamed for failing to act fast enough.

Biden said Wednesday the federal government will be "ready to help in every single way possible" during Hurricane Ian, noting he's developed and deployed a search and rescue team that's already on the ground, and to help Florida rebuild after the storm.

Biden also delivered a stern message to oil and gas companies, warning them not to raise prices amid the storm or else he'll ask officials to investigate any potential price gouging.

"Do not, let me repeat, do not -- do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people," the president said, noting experts told his administration only 2% of U.S. daily oil production will be impacted in the short-term from Hurricane Ian.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks as he stands with Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, during a news conference to keep residents updated on the track of Hurricane Ian in Largo, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022. Chris O'Meara/AP

DeSantis, who's up for reelection in November and is widely considered to be a Republican contender for the 2024 nomination, took a moment this week to thank the White House for their assistance.

"They stand by ready to help, so we appreciate that quick action," he said at a press conference Sunday.

DeSantis warned Wednesday that millions will be without power as the storm hits and highlighted the 200 shelters open in southwest Florida for those who need a place to stay during the storm.

"This is going to be something that is going to be there for days and weeks and months and unfortunately, in some circumstances, even years," DeSantis said as he talked about the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

- ABC News' Justin Gomez contributed to this report.