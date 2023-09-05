Biden tests negative for COVID, will wear mask when close to others, White House says

Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who tested positive, were last together Monday.

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday following first lady Jill Biden testing positive Monday night, the White House said.

"He is not experiencing any symptoms," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily White House briefing, noting that the first couple had last been together on Monday.

"As far as the steps that he's taking since the president was with the first lady yesterday -- he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance," she said.

President Joe Biden waves as he walks on the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House, Sep. 4, 2023, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

"And as as has been the practice in the past the president will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well," she added.

"The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines recommended combination of masking testing and monitoring for symptoms. The president is doing all of that, in close consultation with his physician. There are currently no updates to the White House COVID-19 protocols," Jean-Pierre said.

President Joe Biden speaks near a damaged building, in front of first lady Jill Biden, during their tour of Hurricane Idalia storm destruction, Live Oak, Fla., Sept. 2, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

She added that Jill Biden, who visited Florida with her husband on Saturday, was experiencing mild symptoms and will remain in Delaware for the week.

President Biden is scheduled to award the Medal of Honor in a White House ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

He is supposed to leave for the G-20 summit in India on Thursday followed by a visit to Vietnam.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.