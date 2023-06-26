Biden says US, NATO allies 'not involved' in rebellion in Russia threatening Putin

"This was part of a struggle within the Russian system," Biden said.

President Joe Biden on Monday addressed the short-lived rebellion that unfolded this weekend against Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the U.S.and its allies were in no way involved.

Biden said he directed his national security team to prepare for "a range of scenarios" as soon as the chaotic scene developed in Russia Friday, and convened with key allies over a virtual video call.

President Joe Biden looks on during a high-speed internet infrastructure announcement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 26, 2023. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

"They agreed with me that we had to make sure we gave Putin no excuse, let me emphasize, gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to blame this on NATO," Biden said.

"We made clear that we were not involved," the president continued. "We had nothing to do with it. This was part of a struggle within the Russian system."

