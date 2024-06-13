"Would you commute Hunter's sentence?" Biden was asked.

Biden says he would not commute potential sentence for son Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden said Thursday he would not issue a presidential sentence commutation for Hunter Biden following his conviction earlier this week on federal gun charges.

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang reported that Biden was asked about the issue following his press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Italy, where the two announced a new security agreement.

Reporters shouting over music pressed Biden, "Would you commute Hunter's sentence?" and "Mr. President, do you plan on commuting your son's sentence?"

The president answered with a "no."

The exchange occurred one day after the White House declined to rule out a commutation.

