Biden's quiet influence over Democrats grows: The Note

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It's not happening with the same kind of flair -- or anything approaching the volume -- that defined the presidency of his predecessor.

Yet quietly but undeniably, President Joe Biden's influence over the path of his party has grown, even as he faces a potential inflection point over his governing agenda and a critical month in the battle to end COVID-19.

Bipartisan infrastructure talks, while not going particularly well, are still taking place, with Biden set to speak again with the lead GOP Senate negotiator on Friday. Policing reform conversations are also still ongoing, with the White House's under-the-radar-screen urging.

A House special-election victory for Democrats in New Mexico calmed nerves about potential ballot-box backlash. Fast-approaching primaries in Virginia and New York City have so far showcased moderate candidates and their messaging, as opposed to "defund-the-police" arguments.

The favorite in next week's gubernatorial primary in Virginia is a white man in his mid-60s who has been a national political player for some 30 years. Even without a candidate in place, a Democratic outside group is spending money framing the race as a way to boost the Biden agenda.

There are still plenty of reasons to question whether Biden can get big bills through Congress and to assume that Republicans are primed for major wins next year. But Democrats remain notably united these days, with Biden still setting their pace.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

In our nation's history, no Black woman has ever helmed a state as governor. One woman from rural South Carolina is aiming to change that.

Democratic South Carolina State Rep. Mia McCleod launched her bid to challenge Gov. Henry McMaster Thursday. Two other Democratic candidates are also vying for the chance to replace McMaster.

"Far too often across this state we also share stories of struggle and neglect because politicians have forgotten about all but those who agree with them or fund their campaigns," said McCleod in her campaign announcement video.

McCleod framed herself as a challenge to the status quo and a possible change maker who can address health care and education issues in the state.

McCleod isn't the only Black woman aiming to ascend to a governor's mansion. Two Black women, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, are competing in the upcoming Virginia Democratic gubernatorial primary on June 8, though former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to win. Each of their gubernatorial bids follows Stacey Abrams' 2018 run for governor in Georgia. Though she was defeated, she was the first Black woman to gain a major party nomination in a governor's race.

Vice President Kamala Harris' historic election is arguably spurring efforts for Black women to shatter glass ceilings in other halls of political power.

The TIP with Quinn Scanlan

The five Democratic candidates for Virginia governor are barnstorming the commonwealth this weekend ahead of Tuesday's primary to determine who will take on GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin in November.

As a former governor who was barred from seeking reelection four years ago because of a unique Virginia law, McAuliffe is the presumed front-runner going into Tuesday, taking incoming fire from his competitors and Republicans in the final stretch of the campaign.

Campaign co-chair and state Sen. Louise Lucas highlighted McAuliffe's experience, electability and "boundless energy" as reasons he's the best choice. But there's been a dearth of recent, reputable polling in this race -- and his challengers are not ceding to the front-runner narrative.

"Based on what I'm hearing in the field, I don't think he's the front-runner," McClellan told ABC News. "Over 50% of the people we talk to say they're leaning towards or plan to vote for me."

"We have the winds to our back," Carroll Foy said. "This race is going to be a race that breaks late. People are just now paying attention."

THE PLAYLIST

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS WEEKEND

President Joe Biden receives the president's daily brief at 9 a.m. He delivers remarks on the May jobs report at 10:15 a.m. from the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Delaware. The president and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House in the afternoon.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing at 1 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the North Carolina Republican Party 2021 State Convention on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Greenville.

Sunday on ABC's "This Week": The Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week's politics with former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, former DNC Chair and ABC News Contributor Donna Brazile, Wall Street Journal Columnist and Manhattan Institute Fellow Jason Riley and former Michigan Congressman Justin Amash.

