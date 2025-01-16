He was interrupted while making remarks in the State Department briefing room.

Blinken heckled over US support for Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday was interrupted multiple times by outbursts from attendees -- who are not members of the regular State Department press corps -- shouting questions about U.S. support for Israel as he tried to make farewell remarks to reporters in the State Department briefing room.

At least one individual was removed from the room after he took a few steps toward the podium, videotaping Blinken while yelling questions.

In response to the interjections, Blinken said he would be happy to take questions once he wrapped his prepared remarks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Atlantic Council, Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington. Luis M. Alvarez/AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.