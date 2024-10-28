'Bob's Burgers' voice actor Jay Johnston gets a year in prison for role in Jan. 6

A former voice actor on the cartoon comedy "Bob's Burgers" who was convicted of a felony for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Monday to one year and one day in prison.

Jay Johnston, 56, pleaded guilty in July to a felony count of interfering with law enforcement officers after videos showed him helping rioters push against a police line during one of the most violent exchanges between police and the pro-Trump mob that day at the Lower West Terrace tunnel.

Prosecutors sought 18 months in prison for Johnston, citing in large part what they described as his clear lack of remorse and avoidance of accepting responsibility for his actions that day.

Actor Jay Johnston attends "The Sarah Silverman Program" presented by The Paley Center for Media on May 2, 2008 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, FILE

For instance, they pointed to a picture showing Johnston dressing up as the so-called "QAnon Shaman" at a Halloween party two years after the Capitol attack.

Prior to his participation in the riot, Johnston had a lengthy resume of acting in comedies, including roles on "Mr. Show," "Arrested Development" and "The Sarah Silverman Program" -- all before he was cast on the Fox animated series "Bob's Burgers" as Jimmy Pesto Sr.

In his sentencing hearing Monday, Johnston's family members spoke of how since he was identified for his participation in the Capitol attack he has been cut out of consideration for any future acting parts and "blackballed" from Hollywood.

Johnston briefly addressed the court before his sentence was handed down by D.C. District judge Carl Nichols, taking responsibility for his role in the attack which he described as "reprehensible."

As he handed down his sentence, Judge Nichols cited Johnston’s successful acting career saying it made it “all the more inexplicable and troubling” he would have participated in the events in the Lower West Tunnel.