'Boy Meets World' star talks about run for Congress

"Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage is taking on a new role on an entirely different stage.

The 42-year-old announced he will be running for Congress as a Democrat in California's 30th district, which is currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff. Schiff has announced he is running to replace the retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Savage spoke with GMA 3 Thursday about his goals and campaign.

Congressional Candidate Ben Savage speaks to "GMA 3," on March 9, 2023. ABC News

GMA 3: You are best known as an actor, but you studied political science at Stanford University, even interned for the late Sen. Arlen Specter. You also ran for city council in West Hollywood as early as last year, as recently as last year. So tell us what got you interested in politics?

BEN SAVAGE: It's a great question. You know what? I grew up in a household that was very passionate about politics; from a very young age that was instilled in us as children. I grew up in a household that revered RFK, that revered JFK. When I first started running for politics, my mom gave me her John F. Kennedy button that she used to wear in elementary school.

And I have that in my house now, and I think it was just always instilled in us to stand up for our community and our country and try and do the right thing on behalf of our community. So that's always been instilled in me. I'm very passionate about politics. I studied it in college and I'm really looking forward to giving back to the community and standing up for what I think is right.

GMA 3: And Ben, you've said that it's time to run because you want to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues. So what do you believe are some of those issues and what are your plans to resolve them?

SAVAGE: Great question. And Rhiannon [Ally], I've heard you say this on this show before, but it's about doing good and it's about doing the right thing. So of course, issues like housing, homelessness and health care are very important and they're near and dear to my heart. But it's really about changing the tone.

I think there's a negativity in Washington, D.C., that we need to address. We need to bring more young people into the political process. We need to increase civility. We need to work on getting things done in Washington, D.C. We need to be more of a solutions-based government and prominently and preeminently we need to restore faith in government, which I think is lacking right now.

GMA 3: So specifically, California's 30th is a very diverse district. You have large Hispanic and Asian American communities. How do you plan, if you are representing all of--all of the district to represent them all in Washington?

SAVAGE: Great question. And I think, again, it's about bringing people together. I've always been associated with art projects in the entertainment industry that are usually focused around themes of bringing people together, inspiring passion and encouraging people to do good. So that's very near and dear to my heart.

And really, to be honest, I'm a minority myself and I take great issue with the rise of antisemitism that's going on in this country and across this country. And I think that that, too, is something that needs to be addressed. But again, for me, it's about bringing people together and bringing young, passionate, energetic leaders to the table that are really focused on solutions and bringing people together.

GMA 3: And Ben, crime, we know, has become a really big issue in a lot of major cities in the U.S. In fact, L.A. actually recorded its highest annual number of homicides in 15 years during the pandemic. So you say you're laser focused on this. How will you address crime in that area?

SAVAGE: It's a great question. And again, I think that's an all-hands-on-deck approach. And there is no silver bullet answer to that. Of course, it's about supporting our sheriff's department and making sure that they have the proper resources and funding that they need. But it's also about investing in clinical health services, mental health programs, low-income housing and affordable housing to ensure that people who are experiencing homelessness have more opportunities.

That includes job training, that includes, again, mental health services. So I think we really need to bring the best and the brightest to the table and come up with real solutions rather than trying to make this a black or white issue or there is no single answer, basically.

GMA 3: And Ben, as we mentioned, you actually ran for office before quite a few years before. And we actually have a clip that we want to play. So we'll just take a look at this with you. OK?

SAVAGE: Yeah, OK.

The cast of "Boy Meet's World." Will Friedle, Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage circ., July 29, 1995. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, FILE

[file clip from "Boy Meets World" plays] "I'm not somebody special. I'm just an average guy like all of you. The simple, hardworking students who struggle, day after day, with too much homework, unfair teachers and an antiquated justice system that relies too much on detention. And if elected, if I win and you guys vote for me, I would say to each and every one of you, 'Hey, thanks.'"

GMA 3: Obviously, a clip from "Boy Meets World," but that is passion. That is a fire in your belly. Is that what we're going to see? And does any part of that message still stand today?

SAVAGE: I think I'd be wearing a better shirt, that was a little oversized.

GMA 3: It was the '90s.

SAVAGE: It was the '90s. That was a big trend. I think again, that goes back to the theme that I've always been passionate about politics and I've always been about doing good. And I think we could use more people in Washington, D.C., that are passionate, that are energetic and they're eager to do the right thing and are not about special interests but are about serving the American people.