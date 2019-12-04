Did Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mock Trump to other world leaders?

A candid moment caught on camera of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau casually chatting with other world leaders has stirred speculation that the Canadian leader was mocking President Donald Trump.

In video of a conversation with French President Emanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Mark during a reception Tuesday at Buckingham Palace, Johnson can be heard asking Macron, "Is that why you were late?"

Pool New/Reuters

Macron’s response is inaudible on the video, but Trudeau then chimes in with a remark.

"He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top," Trudeau says.

It is not clear who Trudeau is referring to, and Trump’s name is never specifically mentioned throughout the video of the captured conversation.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Trudeau can later be heard saying, "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor."

Earlier in the day, Trump took reporters' questions for 39 minutes during a photo op of his bilateral meeting with Macron. Later in the day, the president held a separate bilateral meeting with Trudeau, during which the president engaged with the press seated next to the Canadian prime minister for a half-hour.

Contacted by ABC News, Trudeau’s office declined to comment on Trudeau’s remarks.