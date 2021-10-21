CDC advisers vote to recommend Moderna, J&J boosters, mixing and matching doses

With final CDC approval, the boosters could be available by week's end.

The CDC's independent panel has voted unanimously to recommend both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters for certain populations.

The panel recommended a third dose for Moderna vaccine recipients at least six months after a person’s initial course for those 65 and older, and those as young as 18 who are at higher risk due to their underlying health conditions, or where they work or live.

This aligns with what was recommended for a third booster dose for recipients of the Pfizer vaccine.

A second dose for those that received a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was recommended for anyone 18 years and older, at least two months after their first dose.

The panel also cleared the way for allowing mixing and matching of booster doses, meaning they will allow for people to get a different brand as a booster than was used for a primary vaccination.

Echoing the FDA however, CDC advisors today did not say any booster combination was preferred over another.

CDC’s advisory vote follows -- and falls in line with -- FDA’s move Wednesday to authorize those boosters, and aligns with what FDA and CDC authorized for the Pfizer vaccine booster shots last month.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must now give the final signoff to the panel's recommendation, which is typically expected within a day.