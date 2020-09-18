CDC releases 'clarification' on testing guideline 'You need a test' if you came in contact with someone with COVID-19, CDC says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance on who should be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19, specifying that asymptomatic people who have come in contact with an infected person should get tested and quarantine for 14 days -- reversing guidance released last month that said testing might not be necessary for people without symptoms.

The earlier guidance caused alarm in the public health community that data would give an incomplete picture of outbreaks around the country. The New York Times reported this week that it was published by the Department of Health and Human Services without approval from experts at the CDC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.