“We've got to unify in some way, shape or form,” radio host tells "This Week."

Chalamagne Tha God: 'Dinner table issues' were at the top of voters' minds

In the aftermath of Kamala Harris’ failed bid for president, Charlamagne Tha God called for unity and pointed to voters’ economic frustrations and concerns over safety as decisive in Donald Trump’s victory.

“I know it feels like the divided states of America over the last several years, but it is still the United States of America,” said the influential radio host who supported Harris. “We've got to unify in some way, shape or form.”

Charlamagne (né Lenard McKelvey) co-hosts the popular iHeart Radio program “The Breakfast Club,” which is heard by millions of monthly listeners, and is the author of the new book “Be Honest or Die Lying.”

In an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on "This Week," Charlamagne said he’s “optimistic” about America regardless of Harris’ loss.

“I do believe in the future of this country because I have no choice but to,” he said.

Jonathan Karl sits down with influential radio host Charlamagne tha God on "This Week." ABC News

In a stark demographic shift from 2020, Trump won one in three voters of color, notably gaining among Black and Latino voters. Charlamagne attributed part of this shift as “a backlash to race and gender and identity politics.”

Charlamagne said that “dinner table issues” were top of mind for voters.

“Every day people wake up and all they want to do is have more money in their pocket and they want to feel safe,” he said. “I don't care if you're black, white, gay, straight, whatever religion you are, those are the two things that you're thinking about every day.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.