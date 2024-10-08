Harris announces Medicare proposal and plans to have a Republican in her cabinet

Vice President Kamala Harris explains her proposal for Medicare to cover in-home health care for seniors on "The View," and says she plans to have a Republican in her cabinet if elected president.

October 8, 2024

