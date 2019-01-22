Chelsea Clinton announces that she's having a 3rd baby

Chelsea Clinton announced that her brood is expanding as she is expecting her third child with husband Mark Mezvinsky.

The former first daughter posted the update on Twitter, revealing that her daughter Charlotte and son Aiden are going to be getting a sibling.

"Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer," she wrote on Twitter.

Charlotte is now 4 years old and Aiden is now 2 years old.

Some on social media have asked whether Clinton will continue her history of picking names that were also names of main characters in "Sex and the City."

Her parents, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have not released any public comment about the baby news, but they have spoken enthusiastically about their grandchildren in the past.

During an appearance on "The View" in May 2017, Chelsea Clinton said that her daughter helped her mom cope with her loss in the 2016 presidential election.

When asked what she did to help in the wake of her loss, Chelsea Clinton said that her mom turned to "a little chardonnay maybe and a lot of Charlotte, thankfully."

"We spent lots of time with my children... the unexpected blessing was been all the time that we've been able to spend together as a family," she said of the 2016 loss.

"They really are the center of the universe for my parents," Chelsea said of her children during "The View" appearance.