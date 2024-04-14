"For me, it's not solely about him," the New Hampshire governor said.

Chris Sununu stands by Jan. 6 criticism of Trump but now says convictions wouldn't be disqualifying

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday reaffirmed his support for Donald Trump in the 2024 general election while standing by some -- but not all -- of his past criticism of the former president.

In an interview on ABC News' "This Week," Sununu, a Republican who campaigned against Trump in the GOP primary before becoming a Trump defender, was repeatedly pressed by anchor George Stephanopoulos about his previous views.

Sununu said he stood by a 2021 denunciation of Trump over Jan. 6 but said he no longer believes that Trump should leave the race if he is convicted in one of his four criminal cases. (Trump denies all wrongdoing.)

He said that backing Trump was about more than just Trump and argued that many Americans agree that "culture change" is needed in the federal government.

"For me, it's not solely about him; it's about maintaining a Republican administration, Republican secretaries and Republican rules that prioritize states' rights, individual rights, and parents' rights," Sununu told Stephanopoulos.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.