Coronavirus government response live updates: Reopening too soon could be 'really serious': Fauci Fauci warned senators of "spikes that might turn into outbreaks."

The government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is expected to warn senators in a videoconference hearing Tuesday that there will be "needless suffering and death" if the country opens up too soon, according to an email Fauci sent the New York Times.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

His testimony comes after President Donald Trump on Monday exaggerated the availability of coronavirus testing in the U.S. on Tuesday in his push to reopen the country, claiming Americans returning to work can get tested daily "very soon," even though many governors disagree.

The Senate hearing this morning is the first time Fauci will testify since mid-March, and Democrats note he will be outside the presence of Trump.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci turns the podium over to U.S. President Donald Trump during the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2020. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

He is testifying -- along with some of the most prominent doctors on the president's coronavirus task force -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn and coronavirus testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir -- in the historic hearing before the Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to field questions surrounding reopening the economy, as more states lift restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus.

Chairman Lamar Alexander speaks during virtual Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Three of the four witnesses -- Fauci, Redfield and Hahn -- are in some form of self-quarantine following "low risk" contact with at least one infected White House staff member. Even the committee chair, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., will preside from his home state after one of his staff members, too, tested positive for the contagious pathogen.

The teleconference testimony also comes as precautions are being put in place at the White House over fears the virus has invaded the West Wing, including a mandate that staffers must wear masks following positive coronavirus tests from one of the president's valets and the vice president's press secretary.

White House senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner wears a protective face mask in the Rose Garden before President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response press briefing at the White House, May 11, 2020. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Here are Tuesday's most significant developments in Washington:

Drs. Fauci, Redfield, Hahn and Giroir, of the coronavirus task force, testify before the Senate HELP Committee via videoconference with Sen. Alexander, R-Tenn., also presiding over the hearing remotely

Trump and Pence are maintaining distance from each other in the immediate future

Wearing masks in West Wing now mandatory for White House staff after Pence press secretary, Trump valet test positive

Trump claims at Rose Garden news conference: 'We have prevailed on testing'

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on whether Trump can block the release of tax returns and other financial records

Here is how the Senate hearing is unfolding. Please refresh for updates.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks remotely during a virtual Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing, May 12, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Win Mcnamee/AP

11 a.m. Fauci: If guidelines not followed, 'the consequences could be really serious'

Alexander’s first question to Fauci is what he would advise the chancellor of the University of Tennessee as schools grapple with the decision to return in the fall.

“I would tell her,” Fauci said, “that in this case, that the idea of having treatments available, or a vaccine, to facilitate the re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far.

Fauci went on to say that it would be a different situation if a vaccine was already available.

“If this were a situation where we had a vaccine, that would really be the end of that issue in a positive way. But as I mentioned in my opening remarks, even at the top speed we're going, we don't see a vaccine playing in the ability of individuals to get back to school this term,” Fauci said.

Murray brought up Fauci’s warning “of needless suffering and death” if the country opens too soon, in her first question, asking the doctor what is his most important message for communities and states that may be reopening too soon.

“I get concerned if you have a situation where the dynamics of an outbreak in an area are such that you are not seeing that gradual 14-day decrease that would allow you to go to phase one,” Fauci said, pointing to the White House guidelines on reopening and a “gating criteria” that is not being followed in certain areas. “When you jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up, without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks.”

Fauci went on to say that if a community doesn’t go by the White House guidelines, “the consequences could be really serious.”

“There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances, when you pull back on mitigation, you will see some cases appear,” Fauci said. “It's the ability and the capability of responding to those cases with good identification, isolation, and contact tracing, to determine whether you can continue to go forward as you try to reopen America -- so it's not only doing it at the appropriate time, with the appropriate constraints, but having in place the capability of responding when the inevitable return of infections occur.”

Sen. Rand Paul listens to testimony during the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine COVID-19 and Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School, May 12, 2020 in Washington. Toni L. Sandys/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

10:35 a.m. Fauci warns of the unknown efficacy of vaccine candidates in opening statement

Fauci outlined the goals of the NIH in addressing the pandemic and, ever cautious, offered a word of warning as the world waits for a safe coronavirus vaccine.

“The strategic plan that we have is four-fold. One, to improve our fundamental knowledge of the virus and the disease it causes. Next, to develop new point-of-care diagnostics. Next, to characterize and test therapeutics. And finally, develop safe and effective vaccines,” Fauci said, adding that there are “at least eight candidate COVID-19 vaccines” currently in clinical development.

“I must warn that there's also the possibility of negative consequences, where certain vaccines can actually enhance the negative effect of the infection,” he added. “The big unknown is efficacy.”

Senator Kelly Loeffler removes her mask before the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington, May 12, 2020. Toni L. Sandys/Reuters

10:25 a.m. Top Democrat Sen. Murray says public 'counting on us for the truth'

In her opening statement, Ranking Member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., questioned whether President Trump was telling the truth about the government's response, and while she said agreed with Alexander’s call for ramped-up testing, she said "testing along won't be enough to reopen our country."

“I'd like to thank, not only our witnesses for joining us today, but also our committee staff are working to set up a safe format for members and witnesses, and the public to participate in this hearing remotely families across the country are counting on us for the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially since it is clear they will not get it from President Trump,” Murray began. “Lives are at stake.”

Murray ticked through a list of what she called “delays” and “missteps” by the administration such as allowing inaccurate antibody tests to flood the market and falling behind on outbreaks at meatpacking plants and nursing homes.

“We recently learned that after experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spent weeks, developing a detailed guide to help our communities understand how to safely reopen when the time comes, the Trump administration tossed it in the trash bin for being too prescriptive,” she added.

Senators Tim Kaine and Richard Burr greet each other with an elbow bump before the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on COVID-19, May 12, 2020, in Washington. Toni L. Sandys/Getty Images

10:10 a.m. Sen. Alexander begins hearing from Tennessee home

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, in his opening statement Tuesday morning, kicked off the historic video conference hearing with an emphasis on coronavirus testing and an acknowledgement that it currently falls short.

"Vaccines and treatments are the ultimate solutions, but until we have them, all roads back to work and back to school go through testing. The more tests we conduct, the better we can identify the small number of those who are sick and track those who they have had contact with," he said. "Then we can quarantine the sick and exposed instead of trying to quarantine the entire country with disastrous effects on our economic wellbeing,” Alexander said. “That's why I said last Thursday, what our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not nearly enough.”

Senator Susan Collins and members of her staff wear protective face masks as they arrive prior to a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on plans to reopen schools and businesses amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 12, 2020. Carlos Barria/Reuters

From earlier today:

Trump and Pence to maintain distance from each other

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will maintain distance from each other in the immediate future, according to a senior administration official.

The decision was made in consultation with the medical unit at the White House.

It comes after Pence, though present in Washington, was notably not in attendance at Trump's briefing Monday in the Rose Garden.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders

U.S. President Donald Trump turns to Vice President Mike Pence as they depart following a coronavirus response news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2020. Carlos Barria/Reuters

