Coronavirus government response updates: Fauci to warn Senate about states reopening too soon He told the New York Times he will predict "needless suffering and death."

The government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is expected to warn senators in a videoconference hearing Tuesday that there will be "needless suffering and death" if the country opens up too soon, according to an email Fauci sent the New York Times.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

His testimony comes after President Donald Trump on Monday exaggerated the availability of coronavirus testing in the U.S. on Tuesday in his push to reopen the country, claiming Americans returning to work can get tested daily "very soon," even though many governors disagree.

The Senate hearing this morning is the first time Fauci will testify since mid-March, and Democrats note he will be outside the presence of Trump.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci turns the podium over to U.S. President Donald Trump during the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2020. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

He is testifying -- along with some of the most prominent doctors on the president's coronavirus task force -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn and coronavirus testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir -- in the historic hearing before the Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to field questions surrounding reopening the economy, as more states lift restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus.

Three of the four witnesses -- Fauci, Redfield and Hahn -- are in some form of self-quarantine following "low risk" contact with at least one infected White House staff member. Even the committee chair, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., will preside from his home state after one of his staff members, too, tested positive for the contagious pathogen.

The teleconference testimony also comes as precautions are being put in place at the White House over fears the virus has invaded the West Wing, including a mandate that staffers must wear masks following positive coronavirus tests from one of the president's valets and the vice president's press secretary.

White House senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner wears a protective face mask in the Rose Garden before President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response press briefing at the White House, May 11, 2020. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Here are Tuesday's most significant developments in Washington:

Drs. Fauci, Redfield, Hahn and Giroir, of the coronavirus task force, testify before the Senate HELP Committee via videoconference with Sen. Alexander, R-Tenn., also presiding over the hearing remotely

Trump and Pence are maintaining distance from each other in the immediate future

Wearing masks in West Wing now mandatory for White House staff after Pence press secretary, Trump valet test positive

Trump claims at Rose Garden news conference: 'We have prevailed on testing'

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on whether Trump can block the release of tax returns and other financial records

10:10 a.m. Sen. Alexander begins hearing from Tennessee home

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, in his opening statement Tuesday morning, kicked off the historic video conference hearing with an emphasis on coronavirus testing and an acknowledgement that it currently falls short.

"Vaccines and treatments are the ultimate solutions, but until we have them, all roads back to work and back to school go through testing. The more tests we conduct, the better we can identify the small number of those who are sick and track those who they have had contact with," he said. "Then we can quarantine the sick and exposed instead of trying to quarantine the entire country with disastrous effects on our economic wellbeing,” Alexander said. “That's why I said last Thursday, what our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not nearly enough.”

Trump and Pence to maintain distance from each other

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will maintain distance from each other in the immediate future, according to a senior administration official.

The decision was made in consultation with the medical unit at the White House.

It comes after Pence, though present in Washington, was notably not in attendance at Trump's briefing Monday in the Rose Garden.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders

U.S. President Donald Trump turns to Vice President Mike Pence as they depart following a coronavirus response news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2020. Carlos Barria/Reuters

