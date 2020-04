Coronavirus government response updates: Trump blames WHO; CDC to issue guidance that could allow some to return to work A key forecasting model is predicting fewer deaths from COVID-19 than expected.

When the White House was first warned of coronavirus

As the U.S. death tolls nears 15,000, President Donald Trump continues to try to shift blame for his response to the coronavirus crisis, lashing out at the World Health Organization, claiming the United Nations agency got "every aspect" of the outbreak wrong, and threatened to put a hold on U.S. funding amid the ongoing pandemic.

As Trump's GOP allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Fox News hosts pushed that narrative, newly-surfaced documents reveal the White House was warned of the deadly pathogen -- and its potential to cost the economy trillions and to claim half a million American lives -- even before the president's travel ban on China which he continues to tout.

President Donald Trump arrives to speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 7, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

With the U.S. death toll climbing and markets crashing, Democratic leaders said Wednesday they are seeking to double the $250 billion in funding the Trump administration proposed Tuesday for small businesses, adding aid to hospitals and local governments, among other benefits, to the interim relief package.

The CDC also plans to release guidance Wednesday that could allow people who have been close to positive COVID-19 individuals -- but remain asymptomatic -- to return to work, Vice President Mike Pence said at Tuesday's White House briefing, after the president for weeks has emphasized that the U.S. wasn't built to be shut down.

Response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx and Vice President Mike Pence listen during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 7, 2020, in Washington. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Here are Wednesday’s most significant developments in Washington:

Trump, Fauci confirm black Americans especially hard hard by COVID-19

Intelligence report warned White House of contagion in China as early as November: Sources

Democrats seek to double the Trump administration's newest request for $250B in emergency funding

CDC to release guidance that would allow some people to return to work

A White House coronavirus task force briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Here are the latest developments in the government response:

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a meeting of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 7, 2020, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump diminishes death toll as one key model reports lower projections

A leading forecasting model for COVID-19 used by the White House task force is now predicting the U.S. may need less medical equipment, that the peak may hit sooner in some states, and that the total death toll may be lower than previously projected.

As of Wednesday morning, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicted 60,415 COVID-19 deaths by Aug. 4, 2020, and that the peak of those deaths will come in just four days. Last week, the model had forecasted roughly 84,000 deaths by early August with a predicted peak on April 16. The White House task force has projected a death toll of between 100,000 and 240,000 in a best-case scenario -- even with extensive social distancing measures.

"We're way under any polls or any of the models, as they call them -- they have models, and we're way under, and we hope to keep it that way, in terms of death," the president told Fox News Sean Hannity Tuesday night.

In Tuesday's briefing, Trump also suggested that states would need fewer hospital beds, ventilators and other equipment than governors originally requested.

"A lot of the occupancy is really getting a little bit lower than anticipated, and that is good. We sort of thought that was going to happen," the president said.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 7, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

CDC Director Robert Redfield also suggested Monday that because Americans are taking social distancing recommendations "to heart," the death toll will be "much, much, much lower" than models have projected.

However, some officials suggest the model may be too optimistic.

When asked about the new model projections this morning on Fox News, Fauci said, "There's no doubt in my mind it's because of the social distancing" and repeated his note that models are not ideal.

"The thing that trumps models is real data," Fauci said, responding to a question about the projected number of deaths dropping. "And as we continue to accumulate real data, you go back and modify the models. So that's the explanation for what you just said."

"I don't know exactly what the numbers are going to be, but right now it looks like it's going to be less than the original projection," he added.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged in his press conference Wednesday that hospital admissions in the hard-hit state are decreasing but cautioned that now is the time to "double down" on social distancing, as the death toll continues to steadily go up.

CDC to release guidance that could allow some to return to work

Vice President Pence said at Tuesday’s White House briefing that the CDC planned to release new guidance today that could allow people who have been in proximity to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 -- but subsequently showed no symptoms -- to return to work.

"The CDC will have new guidance tomorrow that the CDC will be publishing for people who were in proximity to an individual that tested positive for coronavirus but have no symptoms," Pence said Tuesday. "And CDC will be publishing new guidance about how those individuals and the circumstances under which they might be able to return back to work using some facial protection and monitoring their temperature."

"Some of the best minds here at the White House are beginning to think about what recommendations will look like that we give to businesses, that we give to states," Pence added.

The CDC recommended on Friday that all American wear non-medical masks in public.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 7, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

Birx says U.S. may investigate WHO's handling of pandemic after Trump threatens to put hold on funding

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, was asked to explain Wednesday what President Trump meant when he threatened on Tuesday to put a "powerful hold" on U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, the United Nations health agency.

Birx appeared to partially walk back those comments on ABC's "Good Morning America," noting that the U.S. contributes to the WHO annually.

"When the president said he was holding funds, he didn't say he was restricting and keeping funds permanently away, but instead said, let's investigate what happened," Birx said. "I think that the president wants to complete an investigation of what happened during this current outbreak."

The U.S. is, by far, the single largest financial contributor to the organization.

Dr. Deborah Brix, White House coronavirus response coordinator, attends a media briefing following a meeting of the coronavirus task force, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 7, 2020, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When asked about an ABC News report that sources say U.S. intelligence officials warned of a potentially disruptive contagion in China’s Wuhan region as early as last November -- and that those concerns were laid out in an intelligence report and later briefed to the White House -- Birx responded she was only detailed to the White House five weeks ago.

"I wasn’t here during any of those events," she explained. "I was working in sub-Saharan Africa on HIV/AIDS, so I don’t really know the situational awareness around that report."

Birx also said they hope to roll out an antibody test "within the next 10 or 14 days" that can detect how many Americans have already had the virus but were asymptomatic.

"This makes a very big difference in really understanding who can go back to work and how they can go back to work," she said. "So all of those pieces need to come together over the next couple of weeks."

